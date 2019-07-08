UrduPoint.com
New Democracy Remains Ahead Of Syriza In Snap Vote After 90% Of Ballots Counted - Athens

New Democracy Remains Ahead of Syriza in Snap Vote After 90% of Ballots Counted - Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Greece's opposition New Democracy party is gaining almost 39.8 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary elections and is expected to win 158 out of 300 seats in the country's parliament, beating ruling Syriza, the Greek Interior Ministry said late on Sunday as 90 percent of ballots were counted.

According to the preliminary results, New Democracy has secured the support of 39.78 percent of voters, while leftist Syriza is trailing behind with 31.56 percent of the vote and is projected to win just 86 seats in the legislature, the Interior Ministry said.

 Other political forces that are likely to end up with seats in parliament include the Movement for Change alliance, which is winning 7.96 percent of the vote and 22 seats; the Communist Party of Greece with 5.

34 percent of the vote and 15 seats; the Greek Solution right-wing party, which currently has 3.74 percent of the vote and 10 seats in parliament; and left-wing MeRA25 with 3.47 percent of the vote and nine seats in the legislature.

The turnout amounted to over 57.8 percent, according to the results.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras already conceded his defeat to the leader of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is set to take office as the country's new head of the government on Monday.

In the previous parliamentary elections, which took place in 2015, Syriza emerged victorious with 35.46 percent of the vote and 145 seats in parliament, while New Democracy secured only 75 seats.

