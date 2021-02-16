MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The new design concept of Russia's Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle, intended to be used for lunar missions, will be put together within several months, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said.

"Within three to four months," Rogozin wrote on Twitter, responding to a user's question about when to expect an updated Yenisei design concept.

General Director of the Russian SRC (space rocket center) Progress, Dmitry Baranov, said earlier this month that the Yenisei project was being put on hold because the design was likely going to be updated within the next half a year or so.

Rogozin revealed on Facebook in December that the Yenisei project was going to be reviewed as different technologies were going to be used for the launch vehicle's engines.

Because of the Yenisei project delays, the first Russian piloted missions to the Moon are expected to be carried out using space launch vehicles from the Angara rocket family.