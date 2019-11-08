New Developments Around JCPOA Complicate Political Effort Toward Settlement - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The recent developments around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) complicate further political and diplomatic effort toward settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday, voicing the belief that Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear pact in 2018 predetermined the negative trend.

Iran began on Thursday enriching uranium at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as part of the fourth stage of reducing its obligations under the JCPOA after Washington's withdrawal.

"We believe that the US exit from the JCPOA has predetermined the negative trends that are developing around this issue. This also applies to Iran's last decision to begin the process of enrichment of uranium at the facility in Fordow at the level of up to 5 percent. What is happening complicates further political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of settlement," Ryabkov said at the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference.