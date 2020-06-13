UrduPoint.com
New Domestic Cases In Beijing Raise Fears Of New Virus Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:01 PM

China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that raised concerns about a resurgence

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, including six domestic cases in the capital that raised concerns about a resurgence.

The majority of China's cases in recent months were overseas nationals tested as they returned home, with the domestic outbreak brought largely under control after the disease first emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.

But the new cases have prompted Beijing officials to delay the return of students to Primary schools, and suspend all sporting events and group dining.

City authorities on Friday also closed two markets visited by one of the known cases.

The chairman of the Xinfadi meat wholesale market told state-run Beijing news that the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon.

Major supermarket chains including Wumart and Carrefour removed all stocks of salmon overnight in the capital, but said supplies of other products would not be affected, Beijing Daily reported Saturday.

AFP reporters saw dozens of police officers deployed at the two markets.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have jumped from an animal to humans at a Wuhan market that sold wildlife.

The first new case in Beijing after two months -- who had no recent travel history outside the city -- was reported on Thursday, and authorities confirmed two more infections the next day.

The other five cases reported Saturday were brought in from overseas.

