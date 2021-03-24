UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant Detected In India - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:09 PM

New Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant Detected in India - Health Ministry

India's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected in the country in numbers that are, however, insufficient to explain the rapid surge in incidence in some of the states

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) India's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected in the country in numbers that are, however, insufficient to explain the rapid surge in incidence in some of the states.

"A new double mutant variant has been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, a total of 771 cases of new coronavirus strains have been detected in 18 states across India so far. These include 736 cases of the UK variant, 34 cases of the South African variant and one case of the Brazilian variant.

Related Topics

India United Kingdom Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions will remain close in cert ..

3 minutes ago

Battagram police issue travel advisory for commute ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Find New Strain of South Africa ..

11 minutes ago

Nearly 80.5 Inoculations Against COVID-19 Carried ..

11 minutes ago

PNSC conducted a rescue operation of stranded Tug ..

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Gov't Approves $480Mln Oil Contract to US Co ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.