New Double Mutant Coronavirus Variant Detected in India - Health Ministry

India's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected in the country in numbers that are, however, insufficient to explain the rapid surge in incidence in some of the states

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) India's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a new double mutant variant of the coronavirus was detected in the country in numbers that are, however, insufficient to explain the rapid surge in incidence in some of the states.

"A new double mutant variant has been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, a total of 771 cases of new coronavirus strains have been detected in 18 states across India so far. These include 736 cases of the UK variant, 34 cases of the South African variant and one case of the Brazilian variant.