New 'Double Mutant' Coronavirus Variant From India Detected Near San Francisco - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The new coronavirus variant that emanates from India, dubbed as "double mutant," has been found in the San Francisco Bay Area by Stanford's Clinical Virology Laboratory, the New Mercury news reported on Monday.

According to the report, at least one confirmed and seven presumed cases of the Indian variant have been found after testing Stanford patients.

The new Indian variant is said to have two worrisome mutations in a key part of the virus that helps it latch onto cells, the report explained.

The report cited Dr. Ben Pinsky as saying the detected cases "demonstrate the rapid spread of this variant."

Earlier this month, India's health ministry said the authorities have detected a new coronavirus type with E484Q and L452R mutations in the S protein. The authorities say they suppose there is a link between the new variant and the 55 percent surge in the number of cases in India over the past week alone.