New DR Congo Ebola Case Emerges Just Before Epidemic's Expected End

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:23 PM

New DR Congo Ebola case emerges just before epidemic's expected end

A new case of Ebola was reported in eastern DR Congo on Friday, just three days before a deadline that would have marked the official end to the long epidemic, the UN said

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A new case of Ebola was reported in eastern DR Congo on Friday, just three days before a deadline that would have marked the official end to the long epidemic, the UN said.

"Unfortunately, this means the government of #DRC will not be able to declare an end to the #Ebola outbreak on Monday, as hoped," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Twitter.

The country's health ministry said the case -- the first recorded in 52 days -- was a 26-year-old man.

