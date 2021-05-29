UrduPoint.com
New DR Congo Volcanic Eruption A 'false Alarm': Govt

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

New DR Congo volcanic eruption a 'false alarm': govt

DR Congo's government said Saturday that the eruption of second volcano in the country's east that been announced hours earlier was a "false alarm" after a plane did not spot any activity

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :DR Congo's government said Saturday that the eruption of second volcano in the country's east that been announced hours earlier was a "false alarm" after a plane did not spot any activity.

"False alarm on Nyamuragira.

A plane has just flown over the entire area on the sides of this volcano. No eruption was observed," the communications ministry said in a statement. It had earlier announced a "low intensity" eruption on the side of Mount Nyamuragira, near Mount Nyiragongo which erupted a week ago causing devastation and forcing mass evacuations.

