New DR Congo volcanic eruption a 'false alarm': govt

Goma, DR Congo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :DR Congo's government said Saturday that the eruption of second volcano in the country's east that been announced hours earlier was a "false alarm" after a plane did not spot any activity.

"False alarm on Nyamuragira.

A plane has just flown over the entire area on the sides of this volcano. No eruption was observed," the communications ministry said in a statement. It had earlier announced a "low intensity" eruption on the side of Mount Nyamuragira, near Mount Nyiragongo which erupted a week ago causing devastation and forcing mass evacuations.