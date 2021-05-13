UrduPoint.com
New Draft Bill Seeks US To Impose More Sanctions Against Russia Over Crimea - Congressman

Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) US Congressman Mark Green introduced a bill to sanction Russia over its alleged invasion of Ukraine's Donbas region and annexation of Crimea in 2014.

"Today [on Wednesday], Rep. Mark Green introduced the Restraining Russian Imperialism Act, which will impose sanctions on Russia if the country does not withdraw from Ukraine's Donbas Region within one year's time," Congressman Green's office said in a release on Wednesday.

Russia has become increasingly aggressive and hostile in the region since its "invasion and annexation" of Crimea in 2014, the release said.

"Russia's continued incursions and military buildup in the Donbas region violates international law and the national sovereignty of Ukraine," Green said in the release.

Green demands that the Biden administration impose "heavy" sanctions on Russian individuals and entities involved in the alleged occupation of the regions in case Moscow does not withdraw from the Donbas within one year.

Russia has repeatedly rejected the US accusations that it has been involved in the ongoing military conflict in Eastern Ukraine while adhering that Crimea became a part of Russia upon the legal and legitimate referendum on March 16, 2014.

