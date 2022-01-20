New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks to Cut Funding for Strategic Stability Talks With Russia

New US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks envisage funding limitations on strategic stability talks with Russia until the latter reverses the "occupation" of Crimea, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no funds may be obligated or expended on arms control negotiations or on Strategic Stability dialogue with the Russian Federation until the President certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that the Russian Federation has completely, fully, and verifiably withdrawn all forces, including proxy forces, from Ukraine and has reversed its illegal annexation of Crimea," the document said.