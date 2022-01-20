UrduPoint.com

New Draft Of US Sanctions Seeks To Cut Funding For Strategic Stability Talks With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 06:56 PM

New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks to Cut Funding for Strategic Stability Talks With Russia

New US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks envisage funding limitations on strategic stability talks with Russia until the latter reverses the "occupation" of Crimea, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) New US sanctions proposed by Republican Jim Banks envisage funding limitations on strategic stability talks with Russia until the latter reverses the "occupation" of Crimea, according to the bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no funds may be obligated or expended on arms control negotiations or on Strategic Stability dialogue with the Russian Federation until the President certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that the Russian Federation has completely, fully, and verifiably withdrawn all forces, including proxy forces, from Ukraine and has reversed its illegal annexation of Crimea," the document said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington May Post All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

37 minutes ago
 Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

48 minutes ago
 PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

57 minutes ago
 Armenian Foreign Minister Invited to Diplomatic Fo ..

Armenian Foreign Minister Invited to Diplomatic Forum in Turkey - Official

33 seconds ago
 Rasheed condemns Lahore bomb attack, expresses sor ..

Rasheed condemns Lahore bomb attack, expresses sorrow over loss of lives

34 seconds ago
 New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks Ban on Transaction ..

New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks Ban on Transactions With Russia's Sovereign Debt

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.