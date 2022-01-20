UrduPoint.com

New Draft Of US Sanctions Seeks To Cut Funding For Cyber Dialogue With Russia - Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2022 | 07:00 PM

US congressmen led by Republican Jim Banks want to cut funding for cybersecurity dialogue with Russia until alleged attacks on American entities end, according to the new sanctions bill obtained by The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US congressmen led by Republican Jim Banks want to cut funding for cybersecurity dialogue with Russia until alleged attacks on American entities end, according to the new sanctions bill obtained by The Washington Post.

"Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no funds may be obligated or expended on a cyber dialogue with the Russian Federation until the President certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that cyber attacks from Russian entities and individuals against the United States have ceased," the document said.

