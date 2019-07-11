New Draft US Legislation Calls for Overhaul of Relations with Saudi Arabia - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A newly proposed US bill calls for a full review of the United States' relations with Saudi Arabia in order to address human rights abuses but stops short of halting arms sales to the kingdom, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

"This legislation calls for a comprehensive review of United States-Saudi relations. As we conduct this review, however, we must discourage Iran aggression and must not leave Saudi Arabia vulnerable. Our partners desperately need the capabilities in these sales," Risch said during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on arms sales to kingdom.

The committee called the hearing to address the Trump administration's decision in May to approve $8 billion in emergency weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in response to the growing "threat" that Iran poses to US interests in the middle East.

During the hearing, Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper defended the sales, citing an "imminent threat posed by Iran."

Risch's bill, dubbed the Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Review Act, would deny visas to certain government officials in the kingdom and strip immunity from diplomats who assist in crimes or help criminals escape justice, according to the draft text.

The senator said the bill was designed in part to address the kingdom's role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was killed at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul last October, as well as the war in Yemen and other human rights abuses.

But Risch said he opposes legislation to block the weapons sales, adding that arms deliveries send important messages to foes and allies alike. The Senate has already passed legislation to block the emergency arms sales, but Trump is expected to veto it.

The Republican senator commended President Donald Trump for his "restraint in the face of numerous provocations" from Iran, saying, "Neither this President, nor Congress, nor the American people seek war with Iran."

Tensions between the US and Iran have been escalating since Trump's decision last year to pull the US out of the international nuclear deal.