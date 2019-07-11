UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Draft US Legislation Calls For Overhaul Of Relations With Saudi Arabia - Senator

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

New Draft US Legislation Calls for Overhaul of Relations with Saudi Arabia - Senator

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A newly proposed US bill calls for a full review of the United States' relations with Saudi Arabia in order to address human rights abuses but stops short of halting arms sales to the kingdom, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch said on Wednesday.

"This legislation calls for a comprehensive review of United States-Saudi relations. As we conduct this review, however, we must discourage Iran aggression and must not leave Saudi Arabia vulnerable. Our partners desperately need the capabilities in these sales," Risch said during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing on arms sales to kingdom.

The committee called the hearing to address the Trump administration's decision in May to approve $8 billion in emergency weapons sales to Saudi Arabia in response to the growing "threat" that Iran poses to US interests in the middle East.

During the hearing, Assistant Secretary for Political-Military Affairs Clarke Cooper defended the sales, citing an "imminent threat posed by Iran."

Risch's bill, dubbed the Saudi Arabia Diplomatic Review Act, would deny visas to certain government officials in the kingdom and strip immunity from diplomats who assist in crimes or help criminals escape justice, according to the draft text.

The senator said the bill was designed in part to address the kingdom's role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was killed at the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul last October, as well as the war in Yemen and other human rights abuses.

But Risch said he opposes legislation to block the weapons sales, adding that arms deliveries send important messages to foes and allies alike. The Senate has already passed legislation to block the emergency arms sales, but Trump is expected to veto it.

The Republican senator commended President Donald Trump for his "restraint in the face of numerous provocations" from Iran, saying, "Neither this President, nor Congress, nor the American people seek war with Iran."

Tensions between the US and Iran have been escalating since Trump's decision last year to pull the US out of the international nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Senate Iran Washington Immunity Nuclear Yemen Trump Saudi Istanbul United States Saudi Arabia Middle East May October Congress Criminals Post From Government Billion Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

26 minutes ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

27 minutes ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

8 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

27 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.