New Drone Strike Hits Shusha In Nagorno-Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:32 PM

New Drone Strike Hits Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh

Another drone attack was carried out in the city of Shusha in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, where a cathedral was destroyed by an earlier shelling, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday

STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Another drone attack was carried out in the city of Shusha in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, where a cathedral was destroyed by an earlier shelling, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Unified Information Center claimed that an attack had occurred on the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, the city's main church, which was built in the 19th century and restored in the 1990s. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry responded by saying that its forces had not attacked historical, cultural and religious sites.

This is currently a column of white smoke from where the strike hit.

Several bombs were also dropped on the outskirts of Stepanakert, the republic's capital, as there was a signature sound of their engines and the city's siren.

The fire caused by a drone strike near Stepanakert continues as well.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27.

Shusha is a city endowed with considerable significance for both sides. The city was the capital of the Karabakh Khanate and later home to many Azeri artists, musicians and poets, making a place of cultural importance in Azerbaijan. In Armenia, it is associated with a 1920 massacre when Azerbaijan forces murdered approximately 20,000 Armenians.

