New Dutch Ambassador in Moscow Says Wants to Contribute to Closer Cooperation With Russia

The newly appointed Dutch ambassador in Moscow, Rob Swartbol, said on Wednesday that he wanted to contribute to closer cooperation with Russia in politics, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The newly appointed Dutch ambassador in Moscow , Rob Swartbol, said on Wednesday that he wanted to contribute to closer cooperation with Russia in politics , economy, culture and people-to-people contacts.

"It is a great honor for me to be appointed ambassador to the Russian Federation. My wife and I want not only get to know this country, but also contribute to closer cooperation between Russia and the Netherlands. In politics, economy and culture, but, above all, in further development of direct contacts between ordinary citizens of the Netherlands and Russia," Swartbol said in a statement, posted by the embassy on Facebook.

The diplomat also invited all those interested to send their questions and suggestions concerning bilateral relations and the embassy's work via Facebook.

Swartbol took over the post of Dutch ambassador in Russia earlier in September. During his diplomatic career, which began in 1990, he has served as director of the Foreign Ministry's department for cooperation with the United Nations and international financial institutions, director general for international cooperation, as well as adviser to prime minister for foreign policy and defense. Earlier, he has also served as ambassador to Slovakia and Indonesia.

His predecessor, Renee Jones-Bos, was appointed as ambassador in Russia in August 2016.