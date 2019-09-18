UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Dutch Ambassador In Moscow Says Wants To Contribute To Closer Cooperation With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:49 PM

New Dutch Ambassador in Moscow Says Wants to Contribute to Closer Cooperation With Russia

The newly appointed Dutch ambassador in Moscow, Rob Swartbol, said on Wednesday that he wanted to contribute to closer cooperation with Russia in politics, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The newly appointed Dutch ambassador in Moscow, Rob Swartbol, said on Wednesday that he wanted to contribute to closer cooperation with Russia in politics, economy, culture and people-to-people contacts.

"It is a great honor for me to be appointed ambassador to the Russian Federation. My wife and I want not only get to know this country, but also contribute to closer cooperation between Russia and the Netherlands. In politics, economy and culture, but, above all, in further development of direct contacts between ordinary citizens of the Netherlands and Russia," Swartbol said in a statement, posted by the embassy on Facebook.

The diplomat also invited all those interested to send their questions and suggestions concerning bilateral relations and the embassy's work via Facebook.

Swartbol took over the post of Dutch ambassador in Russia earlier in September. During his diplomatic career, which began in 1990, he has served as director of the Foreign Ministry's department for cooperation with the United Nations and international financial institutions, director general for international cooperation, as well as adviser to prime minister for foreign policy and defense. Earlier, he has also served as ambassador to Slovakia and Indonesia.

His predecessor, Renee Jones-Bos, was appointed as ambassador in Russia in August 2016.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia Facebook Wife Indonesia Slovakia Netherlands August September 2016 Post All

Recent Stories

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches first b ..

20 minutes ago

University of Sindh Vice Chancellor presides over ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan underlines need for stronger ..

1 minute ago

60 dengue affected discharged after lab tests clea ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges for Discussion of US Occupation in Sy ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.