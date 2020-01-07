- Home
- World
- News
- New Earthquake in Puerto Rico Registers 6.4 Magnitude, Significant Damage Feared - USGS
New Earthquake In Puerto Rico Registers 6.4 Magnitude, Significant Damage Feared - USGS
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:42 PM
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the second temblor to rattle the US territory in two days, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a bulletin
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, the second temblor to rattle the US territory in two days, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said in a bulletin.
Local media reported one death amid an island-wide blackout.
"On Jan. 7, a magnitude 6.
4 earthquake struck the region at 4:24 am local time (08:24:26 UTC). Significant damage is possible. Over the past several weeks, hundreds of small earthquakes have occurred in the Puerto Rico region, beginning in earnest with a M 4.7 earthquake late on December 28," the bulletin said.
A 5.8 quake hit the island on Monday, according to USGS.