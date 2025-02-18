New Earthquake Of Magnitude 5 Recorded Between Greek Islands Of Santorini, Amorgos
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A new earthquake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale was recorded on Tuesday morning between the Greek islands of Santorini and Amorgos.
The earthquake occurred at 4.46 a.m. local time (0246GMT) at a depth of 13 kilometers (8.
077 miles), according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
The institute recorded over 30 tremors of different magnitudes since the very early hours of the day.
