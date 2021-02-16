New Easing of Lockdown Restrictions to Take Effect in Israel Feb 21 - Joint Statement

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Israel's Corona Cabinet has approved a new round of quarantine easing, in particular regarding the operation of shopping centers and markets, the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health said in a joint statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Corona Cabinet to continue discussing the plan for exiting from the lockdown and the Green Badge outline. The Cabinet approved in principle the second and third phases of the Health Ministry exit plan," the statement said.

"The second phase will begin at 07:00 on Sunday, 21 February 2021.

.. Malls, open shopping centers and markets, street stores, museums and libraries will be allowed to open according to the stringent Purple Badge. Houses of worship will also be permitted to open (10:20, according to the choice of the house of worship)," it said.

People who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine + one week and people who have recovered will be allowed to attend gyms and studios, cultural and sports events, fairs, houses of worship, hotels and swimming pools.