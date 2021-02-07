UrduPoint.com
New Ebola Case Reported In Eastern DR Congo Months After Outbreak Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 08:30 PM

New Ebola Case Reported in Eastern DR Congo Months After Outbreak Ends

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) A new case of the Ebola virus disease was found in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, almost three months after the outbreak ended, media cited the nation's health ministry as saying Sunday.

A farmer whose spouse survived the hemorrhagic fever was admitted to a hospital near Butembo on February 1 with Ebola symptoms, the 7sur7 Congo news website cited the ministry as saying in a press release.

The woman died two days later. results of her test showed she had been infected with the Ebola virus, which is transmitted by wild animals. The disease is often fatal when left untreated.

The World Health Organization declared the end of the 11th Ebola outbreak in the Central African country on November 18, nearly six months after the first cases were reported in the northern Equateur Province. More than 50 people died.

More Stories From World

