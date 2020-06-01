UrduPoint.com
New Ebola Outbreak In Northwest DR Congo: Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:22 PM

DR Congo's health ministry on Monday reported a fresh Ebola outbreak in the vast African country's northwest, adding to an existing outbreak in the east, as well as the coronavirus pandemic

Kinshasa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :DR Congo's health ministry on Monday reported a fresh Ebola outbreak in the vast African country's northwest, adding to an existing outbreak in the east, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

"Four people have already died," Health Minister Eteni Longondo told a press conference, adding that the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) had confirmed that samples taken in the northwestern city of Mbandaka tested positive.

There is another Ebola outbreak in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo which has killed 2,280 people since August 2018, and had been hoped to be proclaimed over on June 25.

