MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The situation in Bolivia is currently stabilizing following the ouster of President Evo Morales two weeks ago, but the upcoming general election is unlikely to solve all problems the country faces, experts told Sputnik.

Morales resigned on November 10 and later fled to Mexico. The decision was made amid protests that broke out in response to his reelection for a fourth term and the military's calls for the head of state to step down. Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well. What resulted was the senate's second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez, declaring herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, which his supporters have been protesting.

On Sunday, Anez signed a law stipulating that a new presidential election must be organized within 140 days.

Dr. Tobias Boos from the University of Vienna, who is currently in La Paz, told Sputnik that the situation in the city was improving.

"I can report from La Paz that since yesterday [Monday] a kind of normality seems to be returning, after ... [the law] for the new elections was decided together the day before yesterday. The problems with the new elections are that the current government, although it has not excluded the MAS [Movement for Socialism, Morales's party] as a participant in the elections, has persecuted or announced that it will persecute important leaders. There are also debates within the MAS about what the right strategy is," the expert said.

A similar point of view was expressed by Angus McNelly, a lecturer in Latin American politics at the Queen Mary University of London.

"Several steps have been taken in the right direction towards peace in Bolivia, and reports from the ground in Bolivia are that normality is slowly but surely returning," McNelly said.

GENERAL ELECTION NOT UNIVERSAL REMEDY

According to Boos, the general election will not solve all problems in Bolivia, which is experiencing significant social division.

"The social divide runs much deeper. There is a very great mistrust at the moment, which makes differentiated positions difficult.

The political conflicts will certainly not [be] solved by the new elections. The gaps between the different social camps are too deep. This is not just a dispute between the MAS and the current de facto government, but a deep mistrust of the political class prevails among the population in general," the expert stressed.

McNelly believed that Bolivia may face further protests that will not, however, result in chaos and violence.

"It is always likely that protests erupt in Bolivia, especially as I have argued elsewhere because the formal liberal democratic organizations of the state are weak vis-a-vis the self-organized power of civil society organizations. Further protests do not necessarily mark a return to violence and chaos, however, rather are more likely to be part of the electoral campaigns of some political parties, including the MAS," he noted.

MORALES' RETURN TO POLITICS UNLIKELY

Boos opined that the new Bolivian authorities would do everything possible to prevent Morales from returning to the country and its politics.

"He [Morales] had already announced the new elections before the coup, after the OEA had doubted the legitimacy of the elections in its report. The fact that the coup nevertheless took place indicates that the current de facto government has other plans and will do everything to prevent his return. Anez has already announced that she will try to prosecute Morales and [former Vice President Alvaro Marcelo] Garcia Linera. In this respect, the scenario of a return does not seem realistic to me," the expert said.

McNelly pointed out that Morales had once said that he dreamed of working as a coca grower after leaving office.

"In order for peace to return, it is important for, on the one hand, Morales and Garcia Linera not to run in these new elections and, on the other hand, for them not to be thrown in jail and the key thrown away. Both scenarios would anger a significant portion of the Bolivian population, and at a time when compromise and dialogue are the order of the day, it would seem foolish for either the current government or the MAS to pursue either," he added.