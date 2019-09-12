UrduPoint.com
New Envoy To UN Craft Says Will Defend US Interests, Convey Trump Policies At World Body

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 09:40 PM

New Envoy to UN Craft Says Will Defend US Interests, Convey Trump Policies at World Body

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The new US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told reporters on Thursday that she will defend the interests of the United States at the world body and will continue to convey President Donald Trump's "invigorated policies."

Earlier on Thursday, Craft presented her diplomatic credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"It is a profound personal honor to hold the President's confidence," Craft said. "And this is a confidence I will seek to maintain as I continue to convey the invigorated policies of this administration of the Security Council, and to the United Nations as a whole. I will defend America's values and interests; I will stand by our friends and allies.

"

Craft said US leadership is "absolutely critical" in a world marked by humanitarian crisis, conflicts and geopolitical challenges, and she intends to provide such leadership.

"I come to the United Nations not only as the President's emissary, but also as a voice of America's unwavering commitment to democracy, freedom, human rights and whenever possible, the peaceful resolution of conflicts," Craft said.

On August 1, the US Senate confirmed Craft as the next US ambassador to the United Nations. Craft will succeed Nikki Haley who stepped down from her post and left the office at the end of 2018.

Craft previously served as an alternate delegate to the United Nations in 2007 under President George W. Bush.

