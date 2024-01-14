Open Menu

New Era For Denmark As Queen Margrethe Abdicates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 12:00 PM

New era for Denmark as Queen Margrethe abdicates

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Denmark turns a page in its history on Sunday when Queen Margrethe abdicates and her son becomes King Frederik X, with more than 100,000 Danes expected to turn out for the unprecedented event.

The hugely popular chain-smoking Queen Margrethe II, 83, will leave her residence at Copenhagen's Amalienborg Palace shortly after 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) for a short carriage ride to Christiansborg Palace, the seat of government and parliament.

There, at a Council of State at 2:00 pm, she will sign a declaration of abdication ending her 52-year reign, only the second time a Danish sovereign has stepped down, the last one Erik III almost nine centuries ago in 1146.

Her 55-year-old son Frederik -- who will also attend the Council of State along with his Australian-born wife Mary and their eldest child, 18-year-old Prince Christian -- automatically becomes king and head of state upon Margrethe's abdication.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will then proclaim him King Frederik X on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace.

"The balcony serves only this purpose," joked historian Lars Hovbakke Sorensen in an interview with AFP.

"The last time, in 1972 (when Margrethe became queen after the death of her father), there were more than 10,000 people on the square below. We're expecting more this time," he said.

Police expect at least 10 times that in the streets of the capital.

"It's impossible to say how many but I think there will be more than 100,000 people," Copenhagen police official Peter Dahl told AFP, adding that police reinforcements had been called in from across the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament Wife Mary Denmark Sunday Christian Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

4 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

12 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

12 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

12 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

12 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

12 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

12 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

12 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

13 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

13 hours ago

More Stories From World