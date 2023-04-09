MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Estonian Reform Party led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the Social Democratic Party and the Estonia 200 party, which are members of the country's ruling coalition, have approved an agreement that provides for an increase in the defense spending to 3% of Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP), Estonian broadcaster ERR reported on Saturday, citing the document.

The agreement read that 3% of Estonia's GDP would be allocated for the long-term defense spending within four years, including the costs of deploying allies, the broadcaster reported.

The main areas of the defense forces' development will be the promotion of a multi-level air defense, including protection from drones, as well as a build-up of long-range missile systems, and of ammunition stocks, the report said.

The agreement also provides for supporting the Estonian defense industry and establishing an industrial park for ammunition, weapons and drones production, the report also said.

It added that the cyberdefense and rapid response units would be created for operation in the information space on the basis of the reserve of the Estonian Defence Forces and the Defence League voluntary national military organization.

Estonia is planning to call for an increase in NATO states' defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, and work to ensure that NATO allies deploy new weapons systems in Estonia as well as boost the amount of military equipment and ammunition delivered to the country, according to the report. The arrangement of Estonia's border with Russia is scheduled to be completed by late 2025.