Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

New Estonian Government Will Boost Defense Spending To 3% Of Country's GDP - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2023 | 12:10 AM

New Estonian Government Will Boost Defense Spending to 3% of Country's GDP - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The Estonian Reform Party led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, the Social Democratic Party and the Estonia 200 party, which are members of the country's ruling coalition, have approved an agreement that provides for an increase in the defense spending to 3% of Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP), Estonian broadcaster ERR reported on Saturday, citing the document.

The agreement read that 3% of Estonia's GDP would be allocated for the long-term defense spending within four years, including the costs of deploying allies, the broadcaster reported.

The main areas of the defense forces' development will be the promotion of a multi-level air defense, including protection from drones, as well as a build-up of long-range missile systems, and of ammunition stocks, the report said.

The agreement also provides for supporting the Estonian defense industry and establishing an industrial park for ammunition, weapons and drones production, the report also said.

It added that the cyberdefense and rapid response units would be created for operation in the information space on the basis of the reserve of the Estonian Defence Forces and the Defence League voluntary national military organization.

Estonia is planning to call for an increase in NATO states' defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, and work to ensure that NATO allies deploy new weapons systems in Estonia as well as boost the amount of military equipment and ammunition delivered to the country, according to the report. The arrangement of Estonia's border with Russia is scheduled to be completed by late 2025.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Estonia Border Stocks From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3 ..

British Pakistani Formula Racer Enaam Ahmed sets 3rd fastest time at Indianapoli ..

47 minutes ago
 Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 V ..

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on A ..

49 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

49 minutes ago
 Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown whea ..

Senegal harvests first experimental homegrown wheat

49 minutes ago
 Benchmark for world food commodity prices fall in ..

Benchmark for world food commodity prices fall in March for twelfth consecutive ..

1 hour ago
 Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital ..

Berlusconi Feeling Well After 3 Nights in Hospital - Italian Foreign Minister

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.