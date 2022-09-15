New EU Ambassador Arrives in Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The European Union's newly appointed permanent representative to Russia arrived in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We already have a EU permanent mission, and, most importantly, a new permanent representative, who has been given the opportunity to work here, has arrived," Zakharova told a Russian tv show.

Former EU Ambassador to Moscow Markus Ederer resigned from his post on September 1 and left Russia.

Russian Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday that he would leave Brussels in the near future as his work assignment is coming to an end after 17 years, noting that there will be no return to the previous model of relations with Europe.