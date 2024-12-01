Open Menu

New EU Chiefs Visit Kyiv On First Day Of Mandate

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

New EU chiefs visit Kyiv on first day of mandate

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The EU's new top diplomat Kaja Kallas and head of the European Council Antonio Costa arrived in Kyiv Sunday in a symbolic show of support for Ukraine on their first day in office.

"We came to give a clear message that we stand with Ukraine, and we continue to give our full support," Costa told media outlets including AFP accompanying them on the trip.

The European Union's new leadership team is keen to demonstrate it remains firm on backing Kyiv at a perilous moment for Ukraine nearly three years into its fight against Russia's all-out invasion.

Questions are swirling around the future of US support once Donald Trump assumes office in January and there are fears he could force Kyiv to make painful concessions in pursuit of a quick peace deal.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike government buildings in Kyiv with his new Oreshnik missile after firing it at Ukraine for the first time last month.

The Kremlin leader said the move is a response to Kyiv getting the green light to strike inside Russia with American and British missiles, and he has threatened to hit back against the countries supplying the weaponry.

As winter begins Russia has also unleashed devastating barrages against Ukraine's power grid and on the frontline Kyiv's fatigued forces are losing ground to Moscow's grinding offensive.

"The situation in Ukraine is very, very grave," Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia, said. "But it's clear that it comes at a very high cost for Russia as well."

Related Topics

Firing Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Threatened European Union Trump Vladimir Putin Estonia January Sunday Media Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From World