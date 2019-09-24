New EU Climate Plan to Be Revealed Next Year, Major Investments Expected - Tusk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe plans to present a new climate strategy to its partners in 2020, President of the European Council Donald Tusk has announced, also promising to increase climate financing worldwide

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Europe plans to present a new climate strategy to its partners in 2020, President of the European Council Donald Tusk has announced, also promising to increase climate financing worldwide.

"Our economies need massive investments to become climate-neutral. Therefore, at least 25 percent of the EU's next long-term budget will be dedicated to climate-related activities," Tusk said at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

He added that the European Union together with its member-states accounts for over 40 percent of public climate financing worldwide, exceeding 20 billion euros per year.

"We will scale up our support even further, including through the European Investment Bank," Tusk said.

The European Council head announced that a new EU climate plan is being developed.

"Early next year the European Union will submit an ambitious long-term strategy to our international partners. I am convinced that Europe will win the race to become the world's first climate-neutral continent," Tusk stressed.

According to Tusk, the current emissions of the European Union make up only around 9 percent of the global total.

"Europe must go further and faster. The president-elect of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] will present a European green deal in her first 100 days in office. She has also suggested the strengthening of the EU's emission reduction target for 2030 to 50 percent or even 55 percent in a responsible way," Tusk said.

The European Council head pointed out that the EU objective of climate neutrality by 2050 has already been endorsed by a large majority of EU member-states.

On Monday, the United Nation Climate Action Summit took place on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Protests were staged in multiple cities with activists urging world leaders to respond to what they call a global emergency.