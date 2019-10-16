UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New EU Commission Delayed For At Least A Month

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:16 PM

New EU Commission delayed for at least a month

The European Parliament expects the new EU Commission to start work with at least a month's delay after MEPs rejected three candidate-commissioners, the institution's spokesman said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The European Parliament expects the new EU Commission to start work with at least a month's delay after MEPs rejected three candidate-commissioners, the institution's spokesman said Wednesday.

"Parliament willing to vote on time to allow new Commission to start December 1," spokesman Jaume Duch tweeted. The new Commission had been due to take office on November 1.

Duch added a call for the "rapid appointment of the new three commissioners-designate".

The effective delay means that outgoing EU president Jean-Claude Juncker's commission will remain in power for at least a month longer than expected.

The postponement came as the new Commission's incoming president, Ursula von der Leyen, cast around for new candidates from France, Hungary and Romania to be put forward to join her 27-strong executive team.

MEPs displayed an unprecedented flexing of muscle during the confirmation hearings for the three original candidates from those countries this month.

The MEPs said they were unsuitable to take up their portfolios due to various alleged financial irregularities and other issues.

That made a delay all but inevitable, given EU procedures and the time needed for von der Leyen to accept new candidates, have them grilled in the parliament, and for the new commission to step out as one.

A European Parliament vote is required as part of the approval process.

But Ska Keller, the co-president of the Green group in the parliament, said: "There will be no vote on the Commission in October, because three commissioners are still missing."Von der Leyen, formerly Germany's defence minister, has said she aims to lead a "geopolitical Commission" that will be ambitious on tackling climate change, stand up for its place in the world, and "protect the European way of life".

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Parliament Vote France Germany Lead Romania Hungary October November December All From

Recent Stories

Capital Development Authority all set to organize ..

4 minutes ago

Laywer bodies to support Azadi March'

4 minutes ago

Two Belgian jihadists escape Syrian jail: official ..

4 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan clarifies news ite ..

4 minutes ago

Greek National Security Adviser Denies NATO's Arax ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey defiant on Syria operation as US demands ce ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.