Open Menu

New EU Commission To Get All Clear With Big Push On Defence And Economy

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

New EU commission to get all clear with big push on defence and economy

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that Europe has "no time to waste" to boost its defences and competitiveness, as European lawmakers prepared to greenlight her new executive to start work.

Addressing parliamentarians in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said her team was ready to get to work immediately on rising to the bloc's mounting challenges -- most urgently the Ukraine war "raging at Europe's borders".

Appealing for a massive defence spending boost, she said, "We have no time to waste.

And we must be as ambitious as the threats are serious."

"Our freedom and sovereignty depend more than ever on our economic strength. Our security depends on our ability to compete, innovate and produce," von der Leyen told lawmakers.

Ensuring a swift handover at the helm of the 27-nation bloc after European elections in June is seen as critical.

The new team should formally start its mandate on Sunday, after several of the main groups in parliament reached a deal to back it.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Parliament Strasbourg June Sunday

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

48 minutes ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

52 minutes ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

57 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

3 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

3 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

16 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

16 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

16 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

16 hours ago

More Stories From World