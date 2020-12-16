UrduPoint.com
New EU Cybersecutity Strategy Suggests Special Cyberintelligence Working Group - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 03:34 PM

The European Union's new cybersecurity strategy envisages setting up a special cyberintelligence working group, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Union's new cybersecurity strategy envisages setting up a special cyberintelligence working group, EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Wednesday.

"We'll strengthen our ability to prevent, deter and respond to malicious behavior in cyberspace by third states.

For that we will establish a cyberintelligence working group within our European Union intelligence center," Borrell told a press conference.

The European Union will establish "cyberdiplomacy network" to reach out to third states and organizations, Borrell continued.

"Don't forget that we already have sanctions regime that has been used. It will be reinforced," Borrell said.

The new strategy is a way to improve protection of governments, citizens and businesses, the EU top diplomat said.

