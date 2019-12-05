UrduPoint.com
New EU Diplomacy Chief Counts On 'Result-Oriented Dialogue' At Normandy Four Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday said that the upcoming Normandy format talks of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany would pave the way for a result-oriented dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday said that the upcoming Normandy format talks of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany would pave the way for a result-oriented dialogue on the Ukrainian crisis.

"The upcoming Normandy Four summit brings hope for a result-oriented, increased dialogue. At the same time, the core of the conflict remains," Borrell said at the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council that opened in Bratislava earlier in the day.

Elaborating on his point, Borrell referred to "Russia's violation of international law."

The Normandy Four format was established in June 2014 to mediate peace in Ukraine.

The eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk proclaimed independence from Kiev following what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine in February of that year. The Ukrainian government launched an offensive in retaliation.

Ukraine has accused Russia of being involved in the conflict, claims Moscow has denied. Russia has repeatedly rejected being a party to the intra-Ukrainian conflict and stressed its interest for Kiev to overcome its political and economic crises.

The top-level talks in the Normandy Four format are scheduled to take place on Monday in France.

