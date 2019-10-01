New EU Draft Deal on Migrants Not As Efficient As Presented - Italian Politician

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) A new agreement on sharing the burden of the migrants arriving from Africa, recently drafted by new Italian Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and four other EU nations, is not as efficient as it is presented by the coalition government, Massimiliano Fedriga, a politician from the Italian Lega party and president of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia autonomous region, told Sputnik.

Last week, the interior ministers of Italy, Finland, France, Germany, and Malta met in the Maltese capital of Valletta to discuss the migration issue. They developed a draft agreement to share the burden of migrants arriving from Northern Africa by sea. In particular, the deal envisages a voluntary rotation of the ports where migrants will disembark. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the deal as a turning point and a significant step forward.

"The truth is quite different from the one they are trying to sell: the Maltese agreements concern only migrants who reach the European Union aboard military ships or via non-governmental organizations. Hence, the percentage involved in the distribution is insignificant compared to the total amount of people who illegally disembark in Italy," Fedriga said.

On October 8, at another scheduled meeting between the EU interior ministers, other EU countries will be able to join the agreement proposed in Malta.

The previous Italian government, in which Lega leader Matteo Salvini was both the deputy prime minister and the interior minister, introduced a number of tough measures to reduce the migrant flow to Italy. In particular, it adopted the Security Decree ” a law that toughens sanctions against non-government groups and charities that seek to bring African migrants saved in the Mediterranean Sea to Italy.

Apart from the policy on migrants, the new government is very likely to renege on more of the the Lega-Five Star Movement (M5S) coalition's initiatives, according to Fedriga.

"Italians will have to face a number of policies, which will run in the opposite direction of the last government's. Quite a paradox, considering the fact that M5S voted for them and will now disavow them just to avoid new general elections and hold on to the power. A treason, which will hardly be appreciated by the citizens," he said.

Fedriga added that such a change of heart could be the case for the relationship with Russia.

"It is easy to foretell that neighborhood policies will change, starting from the economic sanctions, which Matteo Salvini, in contrast to the new Italian government's point of view, always considered unfair both for the Russian people and for foreign investors," Fedriga said.

Italy's previous government collapsed in August when Salvini pulled his party out of the coalition with M5S, in what many saw as a move to initiate a snap general election and exploit Lega's popularity to become the prime minister.

However, the events unfolded differently, and the parties that were previously rivals ” M5S and the Democratic Party ” agreed to form a coalition after long consultations with President Sergio Mattarella, thus pushing Lega away from the government. Conte was reappointed as the prime minister.