UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New EU Foreign Policy Chief To Chair Asia-Europe Ministerial In Madrid On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:51 PM

New EU Foreign Policy Chief to Chair Asia-Europe Ministerial in Madrid on Monday

The new EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will host his first major gathering in this capacity in Madrid where foreign ministers from 51 European and Asian nations will meet for talks on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The new EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will host his first major gathering in this capacity in Madrid where foreign ministers from 51 European and Asian nations will meet for talks on Monday.

"On Monday, 16 December, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will chair the 14th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Madrid," a press release published by his office read.

The biannual meeting will bring together the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partner countries, including Russia, at a time of increasing global challenges.

The topics on the agenda include the Korean peninsula, Myanmar, the middle East peace process, Iran and the wider Middle East, as well as efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, uphold multilateralism and address common security challenges.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Russia Europe European Union Madrid Myanmar Middle East December From Asia

Recent Stories

UK Conservatives Secure Landslide Victory in Gener ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Police Issue Warrants for 64 People Allege ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Boris wins 364 seats in UK general ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Farooq Haider Khan terms the state of Jammu a ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Friday 13 Dec 2019

9 minutes ago

PMIS to help monitor crops' procurement process: L ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.