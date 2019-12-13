New EU Foreign Policy Chief to Chair Asia-Europe Ministerial in Madrid on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

The new EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will host his first major gathering in this capacity in Madrid where foreign ministers from 51 European and Asian nations will meet for talks on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The new EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, will host his first major gathering in this capacity in Madrid where foreign ministers from 51 European and Asian nations will meet for talks on Monday.

"On Monday, 16 December, High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell will chair the 14th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Madrid," a press release published by his office read.

The biannual meeting will bring together the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its partner countries, including Russia, at a time of increasing global challenges.

The topics on the agenda include the Korean peninsula, Myanmar, the middle East peace process, Iran and the wider Middle East, as well as efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, uphold multilateralism and address common security challenges.