New EU Regulation to Set Targets for Annual Key Raw Materials Consumption - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The proposed comprehensive strategy to provide the EU with critical raw materials will set clear targets of the annual consumption of such materials by 2030, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The Regulation sets clear benchmarks for domestic capacities along the strategic raw material supply chain and to diversify EU supply: At least 10% of the EU's annual consumption for extraction; At least 40% of the EU's annual consumption for processing; At least 15% of the EU's annual consumption for recycling; Not more than 65% of the Union's annual consumption of each strategic raw material at any relevant stage of processing from a single third country," the statement said.

The strategy also identifies a list of crucial strategic raw materials for the EU.

"In addition to an updated list of critical raw materials, the Act identifies a list of strategic raw materials, which are crucial to technologies important to Europe's green and digital ambitions and for defence and space applications, while being subject to potential supply risks in the future," the statement said.