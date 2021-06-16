UrduPoint.com
New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Approved, May Enter Force On June 21 - Source

New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Approved, May Enter Force on June 21 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) New EU sanctions against Belarus were approved on Wednesday by the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) and may enter force on June 21, a source from the EU told Sputnik.

"The Council of Permanent Representatives has approved the list. Approval and publication are scheduled for Monday," the source said.

