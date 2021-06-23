UrduPoint.com
New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Is Interference In Its Domestic Affairs - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:30 PM

The fourth package of sanctions against Belarus, recently imposed by the European Union, is interference in Minsk's internal affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

"We stand in solidarity with our Belarusian allies in their categorical rejection of unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures that are introduced by Western countries in violation of international law. The so-called fourth sanctions package adopted by the EU Council against Belarus on June 21 is the EU's interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Zakharova said during a press conference.

The spokeswoman added that the new sanctions of the EU will not be left without a response.

