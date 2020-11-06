New EU Sanctions Against Belarus Will Not Remain Unanswered - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry is studying new EU sanctions against Minsk, this move will not remain unanswered, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, the EU officially introduced the second package of personal sanctions on Belarus, including against President Alexander Lukashenko, his eldest son Viktor Lukashenko and 13 other defendants.

Those on the list will be banned from entering the EU, and all their assets in the European Union will be frozen.

"We are now studying everything calmly and carefully. This decision will definitely not remain unanswered, and the response will follow in the near future," the spokesman said.