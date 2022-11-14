New EU Sanctions Against Iran to Affect IRGC Funding - German Foreign Ministry

The new EU sanctions against Tehran over the crackdown on nationwide protests related to the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, target the entities responsible for funding the elite forces of the Iranian military the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The new EU sanctions against Tehran over the crackdown on nationwide protests related to the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, target the entities responsible for funding the elite forces of the Iranian military the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the European Union added 29 individuals and three organizations to the list of sanctions against Tehran, according to the representative office of the Czech Presidency of the EU Council. The decision will go into effect after publication of the list in the EU official journal. The Names of the sanctioned individuals and organizations are yet unknown.

"The new sanctions will primarily affect the inner circles of power of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and structures financing them," Baerbock told reporters upon her arrival to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The EU seeks to signal to Tehran through the new package of sanctions that the harassment of protesters will have serious consequences, the German foreign minister added.

"I said already a couple of days ago that the revolutionary guards are responsible for the incredible crimes committed in Iran and that we also have to look at the question of terrorism. However,... this is not only a political declaration. This is to be based on the rule of law. And we have a clear sanction system here, in the European Union, also with regard to terrorist listing.

That is why we have to look at every single case so carefully," Baerbock added.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's morality police, due to the crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Amini. Tehran expanded its sanctions against the bloc in response, adding eight legal entities to the list. Iran also warned the EU that the sanctions would have a detrimental effect on bilateral relations.

Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to hospital. On September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens have accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Iranian women have started publishing videos on social media of cutting their hair, burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads. A series of mass protests hit several Iranian cities. The unrest has been going on in the country for more than a month. Tehran believes that the riots have been planned from abroad.