New EU Sanctions Against Iran To Go Into Effect On Thursday - Czech Presidency

Published October 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The EU's new sanctions against Iran for the alleged supply of drones to Russia will gon into effect on Thursday after the technical procedure completion, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said.

"After 3 days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit #Ukraine. Written procedure is over, sanctions come into force this afternoon on publication in the Off. Journal," the Czech presidency tweeted.

