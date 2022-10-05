UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Against Russia Include Oil Price Cap, Import Ban On Goods - Prague

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

New EU Sanctions Against Russia Include Oil Price Cap, Import Ban on Goods - Prague

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) New sanctions of the EU against Russia include a ban on the transportation of oil to third countries at price above the established oil price cap and an extended import ban on goods, among others, the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"The package contains: Prohibition of maritime transport of Russian oil to third countries above the oil price cap and a ban on related services ... Extended import ban on goods - steel products, wood pulp, paper, machinery and appliances, chemicals, plastic, cigarettes etc.," the Czech presidency tweeted.

The new package also bans the provision of IT, engineering and legal services to Russian entities, and a further tech-export ban, the tweet read.

"Expansion of the sanctions regime to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, new criteria for sanctions circumvention and new listings," the presidency added.

