New EU Sanctions Against Russia Target 121 Individuals, Legal Entities - Amsterdam

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The new EU package of sanctions against Russia includes export bans and restrictions targeting 121 individuals and legal entities, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday.

"We therefore welcome the EU's 10th #sanctions package, which includes export bans and listings of 121 entities and individuals," Hoekstra tweeted.

The foreign minister also said that the Netherlands had urged for listing "those responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children."

The sanctions package also targets arms manufacturers and "facilitators of sanctions evasion."

