UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Against Russia To Target Politicians, Military, Media - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 07:05 PM

New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politicians, Military, Media - Von Der Leyen

The European Union, at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request, will expand sanctions against representatives of the Russian media, as well as impose restrictions against a number of politicians and the military, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The European Union, at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request, will expand sanctions against representatives of the Russian media, as well as impose restrictions against a number of politicians and the military, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels where he is also participating in the EU summit from February 9-10.

"Russia must pay for the destruction caused and for the blood spilled in the next days we will propose the tenth package of sanctions, first we will impose sanctions on a number of political and military leaders but also, dear Volodymyr we listened very carefully to your messages when we visited you last week in Kiev, we will target Putin's propagandists because their lies are poisoning the public in Russia and abroad," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the end of the first day of the special European Council.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin Kiev February Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silen ..

Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silence After POWs Execution by Kie ..

50 seconds ago
 Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assaul ..

Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assault case

53 seconds ago
 New emergency ward to be set up at Allied hospital ..

New emergency ward to be set up at Allied hospital

54 seconds ago
 RCCI assures full participation in trade delegatio ..

RCCI assures full participation in trade delegation to Ethiopia

56 seconds ago
 European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce L ..

European Parliament Backs Proposals to Introduce Low-Carbon Gases Into EU Gas Ma ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.