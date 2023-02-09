New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politicians, Military, Media - Von Der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union, at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request, will expand sanctions against representatives of the Russian media, as well as impose restrictions against a number of politicians and the military, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The European Union, at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request, will expand sanctions against representatives of the Russian media, as well as impose restrictions against a number of politicians and the military, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels where he is also participating in the EU summit from February 9-10.

"Russia must pay for the destruction caused and for the blood spilled in the next days we will propose the tenth package of sanctions, first we will impose sanctions on a number of political and military leaders but also, dear Volodymyr we listened very carefully to your messages when we visited you last week in Kiev, we will target Putin's propagandists because their lies are poisoning the public in Russia and abroad," von der Leyen said at a press conference after the end of the first day of the special European Council.