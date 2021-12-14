UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Against Russians Illegitimate - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 08:46 PM

New sanctions of the European Union against Russians are illegitimate, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) New sanctions of the European Union against Russians are illegitimate, the Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Maria Zakharova, said on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Brussels imposed sanctions on the so-called Wagner Group and several Russian companies.

"The European Union continues the practice of unilateral restrictions, illegitimate from the international legal point of view. New sanctions have been introduced against eight Russian citizens and four organizations groundlessly declared guilty of involvement in a certain private military company," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry.

The spokeswoman added that "hysteria" unfolds in the West around Russia's activities in Africa.

