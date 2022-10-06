UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Ban Provision Of IT, Engineering, Legal Services To Russia - Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

New EU Sanctions Ban Provision of IT, Engineering, Legal Services to Russia - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The eight EU sanctions package against Russia bans the provision of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russian companies as well as servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The package widens the scope of services that can no longer be provided to the government of Russia or legal persons established in Russia: these now include IT consultancy, legal advisory, architecture and engineering services," the statement said.

The new sanctions package also contains ban on servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens and residents.

"The existing prohibitions on crypto assets have been tightened by banning all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet," the statement said.

Related Topics

Russia All Government

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money launderi ..

Hamza Shehbaz summoned for Oct 8 in money laundering case

1 hour ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will b ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in ..

2 hours ago
 No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Isl ..

No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

2 hours ago
 Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: I ..

Govt taking measures to bring down dollar price: Ishaq Dar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.