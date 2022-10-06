New EU Sanctions Ban Provision of IT, Engineering, Legal Services to Russia - Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The eight EU sanctions package against Russia bans the provision of IT, engineering, and legal services to Russian companies as well as servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"The package widens the scope of services that can no longer be provided to the government of Russia or legal persons established in Russia: these now include IT consultancy, legal advisory, architecture and engineering services," the statement said.

The new sanctions package also contains ban on servicing crypto assets of Russian citizens and residents.

"The existing prohibitions on crypto assets have been tightened by banning all crypto-asset wallets, accounts, or custody services, irrespective of the amount of the wallet," the statement said.