UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Have Export Control Of Dual-Used Goods, Ban 4 Russian Channels - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

New EU Sanctions Have Export Control of Dual-Used Goods, Ban 4 Russian Channels - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The draft of a new EU sanctions package against Russia includes a ban on the broadcasting of four channels, as well as control over the export of dual-used goods worth more than 2.3 billion Euros ($2.4 billion), the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the sanctions package will also include a ban on transactions with Russian marketing companies and market research companies.

Related Topics

Russia Market Billion

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

15 seconds ago
 Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

31 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.