New EU Sanctions Have Export Control of Dual-Used Goods, Ban 4 Russian Channels - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The draft of a new EU sanctions package against Russia includes a ban on the broadcasting of four channels, as well as control over the export of dual-used goods worth more than 2.3 billion Euros ($2.4 billion), the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the sanctions package will also include a ban on transactions with Russian marketing companies and market research companies.