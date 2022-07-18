New EU Sanctions Include No Restrictions on Russian Energy Tansportation - Szijjarto

The new package of EU sanctions against Russia does not contain bans on the transportation of energy and does not apply to Gazprombank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The new package of EU sanctions against Russia does not contain bans on the transportation of energy and does not apply to Gazprombank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"A new agreement has been reached on EU sanctions against Russia. Basically, it is about clarifying existing rules.

There are no restrictions on the transportation of energy resources in the package. We made it very clear that if Gazprombank was included in the sanctions list, then Hungary would not be able to support it, therefore, Gazprombank does not appear in the proposal for sanctions, which has already been received by us, just as no restrictions on the transportation of energy appear," Szijjarto said.