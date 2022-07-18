UrduPoint.com

New EU Sanctions Include No Restrictions On Russian Energy Tansportation - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 07:58 PM

New EU Sanctions Include No Restrictions on Russian Energy Tansportation - Szijjarto

The new package of EU sanctions against Russia does not contain bans on the transportation of energy and does not apply to Gazprombank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The new package of EU sanctions against Russia does not contain bans on the transportation of energy and does not apply to Gazprombank, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"A new agreement has been reached on EU sanctions against Russia. Basically, it is about clarifying existing rules.

There are no restrictions on the transportation of energy resources in the package. We made it very clear that if Gazprombank was included in the sanctions list, then Hungary would not be able to support it, therefore, Gazprombank does not appear in the proposal for sanctions, which has already been received by us, just as no restrictions on the transportation of energy appear," Szijjarto said.

Related Topics

Russia Hungary Agreement

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

30 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

34 minutes ago
 Civic bodies coordination, accountability must to ..

Civic bodies coordination, accountability must to avert illegal constructions, e ..

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz condoles loss of live ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz condoles loss of lives

1 minute ago
 UK May Cut Red Tape in AI Use for Businesses to Pr ..

UK May Cut Red Tape in AI Use for Businesses to Promote Innovation - Policy Pape ..

1 minute ago
 Pilots of 2 Military Helicopters Blinded With Lase ..

Pilots of 2 Military Helicopters Blinded With Laser Beam in Japan - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.