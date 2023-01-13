New EU Sanctions May Affect About 40 Iranian Individuals, Entities - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The European Union is considering imposing new sanctions against nearly 40 Iranian individuals and entities for the crackdown on demonstrators, the Politico newspaper reported on Friday, citing draft documents.

On Thursday, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the EU was preparing a fourth package of sanctions against Iran over the government's crackdown on mass protests that started in the country after the death of Mahsa Amini.

It is reported that there are about 17 Iranian individuals in the new sanctions list, including regional governors, a lawmaker, one minister and a high-ranking official of the country's state television and radio company IRIB. In addition, the sanctions package will include former and current officials of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the newspaper said.

The new sanctions will also affect Iranian sports Minister Seyed Hamid Sajjadi Hazaveh, who is "responsible for pressurizing Iran's athletes into silence, to prevent them from speaking out internationally against repression in Iran," the document said, as quoted by the Politico.

There are another 20 entities on the list, including Iran's Communication Regulation Authority, as well as the Ravin academy said to train hackers. The sanctions list also includes twelve regional corps of the IRGC, the newspaper said.

The EU foreign ministers are expected to sign the new sanctions package later in January, the news outlet reported.

In September, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head during questioning.

Protests turned violent over their 2.5-month course, with rioters attacking clerics, imams of Iranian mosques, members of Iran's security and major military structures, according to Tehran. The Iranian authorities believe the unrest has been instigated from abroad and have been carrying out mass arrests of people. According to Iranian human rights advocates, some 500 protesters have been killed and around 19,000 arrested.