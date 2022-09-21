New EU Sanctions May Ban Imports of Diamonds, Luxury Goods From Russia - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) New EU sanctions against Russia may include measures against individuals and a ban on imports of Russian diamonds and other luxury goods, the Politico newspaper reported, citing European diplomats.

According to the newspaper, as part of the preparation of new sanctions, representatives of the EU countries may discuss a plan to impose a price cap on Russian oil, which is now being discussed within the G7.

The European Commission may discuss these proposals with the permanent representatives of the EU countries on Friday, the publication said.