New EU Sanctions on Belarus to Target Over 80 Individuals, Entities - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will approve a list of new individual sanctions on Belarus, which will target around 86 persons and organizations, at their summit in Luxembourg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Monday.

"We will approve a package of new sanctions, which is a wider package, I think it is about 86 people and entities. Then we will also discus economic sanctions," Borrell told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.