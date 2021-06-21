UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New EU Sanctions On Belarus To Target Over 80 Individuals, Entities - Borrell

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:30 AM

New EU Sanctions on Belarus to Target Over 80 Individuals, Entities - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Foreign ministers of the EU member states will approve a list of new individual sanctions on Belarus, which will target around 86 persons and organizations, at their summit in Luxembourg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Monday.

"We will approve a package of new sanctions, which is a wider package, I think it is about 86 people and entities. Then we will also discus economic sanctions," Borrell told reporters ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Related Topics

Luxembourg Belarus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 907 new cases of Covid-19 during ..

15 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.35 million

17 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE proves its mettle again, says local ..

1 hour ago

China reports 17 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 June 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.