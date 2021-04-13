UrduPoint.com
New EU Sanctions On Iran Are Not Related To JCPOA Talks In Vienna - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:37 PM

New EU Sanctions on Iran Are Not Related to JCPOA Talks in Vienna - Spokesman

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union's decision to slap new sanctions on Iran for the alleged human rights violations is not related to the talks aimed at Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) restoration that are ongoing in Vienna, EU spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The European Union's decision to slap new sanctions on Iran for the alleged human rights violations is not related to the talks aimed at Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) restoration that are ongoing in Vienna, EU spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief that making such a decision deliberately amid the nuclear negotiations in Vienna was a "mistake that is worse than a crime."

"This has nothing to do with the continuing process on JCPOA, these are separate issues. The EU regime of human rights sanctions does not anyhow affect our commitment to JCPOA," Stano said.

According to the EU spokesman, the new sanctions list were adopted as part of the annual review of the sanctions regime. The sanctions are extended every year due to Iran's alleged continuing human rights violations, Stano added.

"The EU sanctions that were imposed yesterday against eight individuals and three organizations are related to their role in violence against participants of rallies that were held in Iran in November 2018. The EU sanctions have a clear legal basis and are in line with the international law," Stano stressed.

