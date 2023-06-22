BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The 11th package of sanctions against Russia by the EU provides for a ban on oil supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline's northern branch, not the southern one, the Hungarian government told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"The last, 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia provides for the suspension of oil transportation not along the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline, but along the northern one," the government said.